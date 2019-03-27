Woman uses stolen MetroCard that was taken during a violent robbery in Astoria: cops

Police are looking for a woman who used a MetroCard just two days after it was stolen during a violent robbery in Astoria.

According to police, at 1:10 a.m. on March 2, a 37-year-old woman was walking into the lobby of a residential building, located in the vicinity of 33rd Street and 34th Avenue, when an unknown man followed her inside. The man proceeded to choke her from behind and throw the victim to the ground.

The suspect took the victim’s wallet, which contained $150, a MetroCard and credit cards. The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim was not injured as a result of the incident and refused medical attention at the scene.

At 5:06 p.m. on March 4, an unknown woman, who police say is a person of interest in the case, used the victim’s stolen MetroCard at the 155th Street subway station in Manhattan.

The person of interest is described as a Hispanic woman between the ages of 30 and 35 years old and weighing 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans, black shoes and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.