MTA worker shot by colleague during morning dispute near Sunnyside train station: cops

Photo via Google Maps

Police are looking for an MTA employee who shot a colleague in the leg in Sunnyside on Thursday morning, it was reported.

According to police, at around 8 a.m. on March 28, the two MTA employees got into an argument in the vicinity of Queens Boulevard and 40th Street, near the 40th Street stop on the 7 line.

During the argument, authorities noted, one of the men pulled out a firearm and shot the other man in the leg and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital with wounds that were not considered life-threatening, law enforcement sources said.

A report on the Citizen app indicated that the suspect fled the scene in a black 2012 Cadillac. Police confirmed that the suspect drove the car to a Rite Aid parking lot at the corner of Roosevelt Avenue and 51st Street in Woodside, where he was barricaded with officers trying to negotiate with him.

Police say that the victim appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Citizen app report indicates that the suspect is in custody, however police could not confirm this detail. The investigation is ongoing.

The MTA reported that 7 trains are currently bypassing the 52nd Street stop due to ongoing police activity.

This is a developing story. Check QNS.com for more details as they become available. 

Updated at 10:40 a.m.

