Cops looking for creep who groped 18-year-old woman on board bus in Jamaica

The NYPD released video footage on Friday of a man whom they said groped an 18-year-old woman while riding a bus through Jamaica last month.

Law enforcement sources said the incident occurred at 9:10 p.m. on Feb. 5 on board a Q44 Select Bus, when the suspect sat beside the victim in an aisle seat.

The woman got up to depart the bus after it stopped at the corner of Sutphin Boulevard and Jamaica Avenue. That’s when, police said, the suspect grabbed her buttocks, leading to a verbal confrontation with the suspect.

Authorities said the victim exited the bus and reported the incident to the 103rd Precinct. The groper remained on board the bus until he disembarked at the corner of Jamaica Avenue and 153rd Street, it was reported.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website, send a direct message on Twitter to @NYPDTips or text 274637 (CRIMES), then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.