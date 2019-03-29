Ridgewood man booked on attempted murder charges for violently stabbing daughter-in-law at home: cops

A Ridgewood man is expected to be arraigned Friday on attempted murder charges for allegedly stabbing his daughter-in-law in their home on Thursday morning and leaving her critically injured, police said.

Dahe Lin, 76, of Suydam Street was arrested moments after he allegedly knifed the 50-year-old woman in the home their share at about 8:30 a.m. on March 28.

Officers from the 104th Precinct responded to a 911 call about a reported assault and, upon arriving at the scene, were met by a man who directed them to the rear of the home.

There, police said, the officers found the victim in a semi-conscious state with multiple lacerations to her hands and a stab wound to her neck. Paramedics rushed her to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in critical condition.

Officers found Lin at the scene and took him into custody after questioning. They also recovered from the scene the knife allegedly used in the attack.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, Lin allegedly choked his daughter-in-law before attacking her with the knife. It’s not clear, at this point, what provoked the violent assault.

Lin faces charges of attempted murder, assault, criminal obstruction of breathing (strangulation) and criminal possession of a weapon.