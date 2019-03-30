Cops looking for pair connected to a violent double-stabbing at a Bayside bar

Detectives are looking for a man and his friend involved in the stabbing of two patrons at a Bayside bar during a recent dispute.

Law enforcement sources said the assault occurred at 4:20 a.m. on March 23 inside of FLB’s Pub, located in the Bayside Plaza shopping center at 32-55 Francis Lewis Blvd.

According to authorities, the two male victims — ages 32 and 25 — got involved in a verbal argument with the two male suspects. Police did not disclose what caused the dispute.

The bar beef turned bloody, police said, when one of the perpetrators pulled out a knife and stabbed the 32-year-old victim multiple times in the neck, left shoulder, back and buttocks.

The knife-wielding assailant also stabbed the 25-year-old victim twice in the right arm, authorities said.

Cops said the assailant and his friend then took off from the establishment. The attacker was last seen entering a gray, four-door Kia Optima, while his friend fled on foot in an unknown direction. No further description of the suspect was provided.

The incident was later reported to the 111th Precinct. Paramedics rushed the 32-year-old man to North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, while the 25-year-old victim drove himself to the same medical center. Both victims were listed in stable condition.

On March 30, the NYPD released images of the two suspects as well as the Kia Optima used by the assailant.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website, send a direct message on Twitter to @NYPDTips or text 274637 (CRIMES), then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.