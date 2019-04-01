BREAKING: Brooklyn man convicted at second trial of murdering Howard Beach’s Karina Vetrano

Just hours after closing arguments were completed, a jury has reached a verdict in the second trial of the Brooklyn man accused of murdering Howard Beach’s Karina Vetrano, it was reported.

Chanel Lewis, 22, was found guilty of committing the Aug. 2, 2016 murder of Vetrano, who was brutally beaten and choked after going out for a run blocks from her 84th Street home. Lewis was arrested for the crime six months after it occurred, tied to the homicide through DNA evidence recovered at the scene.

NY1 reported that applause broke out in the courtroom after the guilty verdict was announced on April 1.

Monday’s verdict marked the end of Lewis’ second trial, and came nearly five months after a mistrial was declared in the first case just before Thanksgiving 2018 due to a deadlocked jury.

The quick verdict also came about after Lewis’ defense team filed a motion against the DNA evidence, submitting an anonymous letter which claimed that the case was “racially-biased” and that detectives had collected DNA samples from more than 300 black men. The motion was ultimately dismissed.

Vetrano’s body was found among the tall reeds of Spring Creek Park hours after her father reported her missing on Aug. 2, 2016. A six-month search for her killer turned up nothing, even though forensic detectives recovered enough genetic evidence from the crime scene to create a DNA profile of her killer. The profile did not match anyone in the state’s DNA databank up to that point.

Police caught a break in the case in February 2017 when an NYPD lieutenant recalled seeing Lewis weeks earlier near the park where Vetrano was killed on an unrelated matter. Detectives questioned Lewis and obtained from him a DNA sample which was said to match the DNA profile of Vetrano’s killer.

Lewis faces up to 25 years to life behind bars.

This is a developing story; check with QNS for additional details as they become available.