Five bandits pummel Ozone Park shop employee and take off with three iPhones: cops

Cops are looking for five men who beat and robbed a cellphone shop employee in Ozone Park last week.

According to authorities, at 4 p.m. on March 29, five unknown men entered a cellphone shop located at 75-15 101st Ave. and asked the male employee to see a phone case.

Law enforcement sources said the suspects proceeded to attack the victim, striking him multiple times about the body and head. The bandits then fled the scene with three iPhones.

Officers from the 102nd Precinct responded to the incident. The victim did not sustain any major injuries and refused medical attention at the scene.

Police described the perpetrators as men with dark complexions between the ages of 16 to 18 years old. Three of the suspects were seen carrying backpacks.

