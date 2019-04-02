Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Attempted robbery in Maspeth leaves teenager bruised and bloody: cops

Courtesy of NYPD via Twitter
A description of one of the males believed to have attacked a 16-year-old in Maspeth.

Detectives are looking for two men who attempted to shake down a 16-year-old boy on a Maspeth street last month and beat him up.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim was walking down 72nd Place near Calamus Avenue at about 7 p.m. on March 25 when he was confronted by two men who threatened to harm him. No weapons were displayed during the caper.

Police said the suspects, described as men with light and dark complexions, began punching the teenager about the body when he resisted. Eventually, they fled the scene without the victim’s property.

Officers from the 104th Precinct responded to the incident. The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where he was treated for bruises and lacerations.

The NYPD said there have been no arrests and the investigation is still ongoing. On April 1, the 104th Precinct tweeted out images of the two perpetrators.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the 104th Precinct Detective Squad at 718-386-2723.

