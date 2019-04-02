Reputed MS-13 members indicted on murder charges for fatally shooting rival at Jackson Heights train station

Three reputed MS-13 gang members from Flushing have been indicted on a number of charges for their roles in a fatal shooting at a Jackson Heights train station in February, prosecutors announced on April 2.

Ramiro Gutierrez, 26, Victor Lopez, 20, and Tito Martinez Alvarenga, 19, were arraigned on two counts of second-degree murder, first- and second-degree kidnapping, first-degree gang assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Gutierrez was initially arrested on Feb. 5, while Lopez and Alvarenga were arrested on Feb. 22.

All three men remain remanded to custody and are due to return to court on June 11. If convicted, the three defendants face 25 years to life in prison.

“Gang activity, such as this brazen mid-day attack, will not be tolerated in Queens County,” said Chief Assistant District Attorney John M. Ryan. “The defendants took the life of a young man on the train platform in front of many onlookers without any hesitation or care. They will be prosecuted thoroughly and now face the prospect of spending the rest of their lives behind bars.”

According to charges, at 12:45 on Feb. 3, the defendants allegedly began to beat up Abel Mosso, 20, while onboard the 7 train. Mosso was believed to be a member of a rival gang. When the train pulled into the 90th Street station, the fight spilled out onto the platform and the defendants punched and kicked Mosso, which was captured by a straphanger on video.

Charges say that Gutierrez then allegedly pulled away from the fight and pulled out a gun, shooting Mosso six times.

EMS responded to the location and pronounced Mosso, who suffered gunshot wounds to his face and head, dead at the scene. The defendants allegedly identified themselves in still images from the viral video.