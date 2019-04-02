Suspect on the run after stabbing a man during an argument on a Jamaica street: cops

Cops are looking for a person on interest who is connected to an early morning stabbing at a Jamaica street corner.

According to authorities, at 1 a.m. on March 31, a 23-year-old man got into a verbal dispute with an unknown man at the intersection of Archer Avenue and Parsons Boulevard. The altercation turned physical and the unknown man pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times in the torso.

The suspect then fled the location on foot northbound on Parsons Boulevard. EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.

The person wanted for questioning is described as a black man in his late teens or early twenties, standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 150 to 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.