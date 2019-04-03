There are lots of things to consider when buying a home. A person who is buying on their own may not need as much space as a family with kids, so the type of home you look for is an important consideration.
This week we’re highlighting a two-family home in College Point, a Hollis Hills colonial and a Flushing co-op, each of which have their own perks that homebuyers are sure to love.
MLS: 3114312
11-13 123rd St., College Point, NY 11356
Listing Price: $1,088,000
Details: Originally built in 1910, this two-family home in College Point needs a little bit of love, but offers a blank slate to turn it into something completely your own — and a potential income opportunity. Features include five bedrooms in total, a basement, a private yard, and new windows, and each unit has a full bathroom, a kitchen, and a living room. The basement holds the home’s utilities and offers additional storage space.
For more information, contact listing agents Nina Kowalsky at 917-854-6060 or Carol Bellomo at 917-232-5036.
MLS: P1339505
219-31 Peck Ave., Hollis Hills, NY 11427
Listing Price: $1,018,000
Details: This colonial sits comfortably on a quiet Hollis Hills block. Features include three bedrooms, three bathrooms (two full, one half), a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen, a family room, in-ground sprinklers, an attic, and an attached garage. The spacious backyard offers a brick patio area that’s perfect for entertaining or for enjoying warm weather.
For more information, contact listing agent Irene Gringuz at 917-335-3950.
MLS: 3113718
170-06 Crocheron Ave. 1D, Flushing, NY 11358
Listing Price: $288,888
Details: This corner co-op in Flushing is a great option for a first home. Features include one bedroom, one bathroom, a living room/dining room combo, a kitchen, hardwood floors and a large veranda with a deck for those warm summer days. The co-op is also nearby the Long Island Rail Road and local shops.
For more information, contact listing agent Kathleen McCarthy at 516-790-2195.
