Duo pepper sprays security guard to steal $6 eyelashes from a Jamaica beauty store

Cops are looking for a duo who didn’t bat an eye at security when they tried to steal fake eyelashes from a beauty supply store in Jamaica.

According to police, at around 7:10 p.m. on March 26, two unknown women entered Feel Beauty Supply, located at 159-17 Jamaica Ave. Once inside, the suspects took a package of fake eyelashes, valued at $6, and tried to leave the store without paying.

When stopped by security, the crooks sprayed the security guard with an unknown substance. The suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction with the eyelashes.

The 103rd Precinct tweeted the following photos of the suspects:

1. On March 28, 2019, at approximately 7:15pm inside of 159-17 Jamaica Avenue, the pictured females did commit a Robbery by using pepper spray on a worker who was attempting to stop them from stealing items. Anyone with information please call Det. MCCARTY at 718-657-8220 pic.twitter.com/k2ER8Za29R — NYPD 103rd Precinct (@NYPD103Pct) April 4, 2019



Anyone with information about this robbery can call the 103rd Precinct Detective Squad at 718-657-8220. All calls are kept confidential.