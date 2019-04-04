Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Duo pepper sprays security guard to steal $6 eyelashes from a Jamaica beauty store

Photos via Twitter/@NYPD103Pct

Cops are looking for a duo who didn’t bat an eye at security when they tried to steal fake eyelashes from a beauty supply store in Jamaica.

According to police, at around 7:10 p.m. on March 26, two unknown women entered Feel Beauty Supply, located at 159-17 Jamaica Ave. Once inside, the suspects took a package of fake eyelashes, valued at $6, and tried to leave the store without paying.

When stopped by security, the crooks sprayed the security guard with an unknown substance. The suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction with the eyelashes.

The 103rd Precinct tweeted the following photos of the suspects:

 


Anyone with information about this robbery can call the 103rd Precinct Detective Squad at 718-657-8220. All calls are kept confidential.

