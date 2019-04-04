Flushing councilman to host rain barrel giveaway at Queens Botanical Garden

Councilman Peter Koo is teaming up with Queens Botanical Garden and the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to host a rain barrel giveaway for Flushing residents.

This year, Koo will be distributing 200 rain barrels to residents by reservation only. To reserve a rain barrel, residents must call Koo’s office at 718-888-8747.

Upon reserving a barrel, residents will be mailed a confirmation letter which they must bring to the pickup event at Queens Botanical Garden, located at 43-50 Main St., on Sunday, April 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is a limit of one barrel per household.

“Or annual rain barrel giveaway is a hugely popular event that gives homeowners an opportunity to save on their water bills while reducing combined sewage overflows and runoff into our storm drains, sewers and surrounding waterways,” said Koo. “I encourage my constituents interested in creating a sustainable future for our community to call our office to reserve a rain barrel today!”

Anne Tan-Detchkov, marketing manager of QBG, commended Koo and the DEP for bringing the rain barrel giveaway to the Garden once again.

“Just like many of our events and programs at the garden, this giveaway program urges the public to be participatory,” said Tan-Detchkov. “They can help mitigate stormwater from our local waterways while reaping the benefits of having a free and easy tool to sustainably capture and use water for their own use!”