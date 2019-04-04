Murder charges for Ridgewood man who violently stabbed his daughter-in-law at home

The Ridgewood man accused of fatally stabbing his daughter-in-law during a dispute at their home last week now faces murder charges, police announced on Thursday.

Dahe Lin, 76, is accused of violently attacking Wen Ying He, 50, on March 28 inside their Suydam Street home. He, who suffered multiple stab wounds to her neck, died three days after the attack.

Lin had been arrested at the scene following the March 28 attack and charged with attempted murder, but that charge was upgraded to murder on April 2.

Police said that Lin allegedly attacked He at about 8:30 a.m. on March 28. Officers from the 104th Precinct responded to a 911 call about the assault in progress and were met by a pedestrian, who directed them to the rear of the victim’s home.

Upon arriving there, the officers allegedly observed Lin on top of He and restrained him. He was unconscious at that point, covered in blood and unconscious, with numerous lacerations to her neck.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, Lin allegedly choked his daughter-in-law before attacking her with the knife. It’s not clear, at this point, what provoked the violent assault.

The officers provided immediate care to He before paramedics arrived on scene to take her to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where she died on March 31.

Police recovered a knife allegedly used in the deadly assault at the scene.

Arraignment details for Lin were not yet available.