Firefighters battling a three-alarm inferno raging through Ozone Park buildings

Photo by Nick Rafter

The FDNY is on scene at a three-alarm fire at a commercial building in Ozone Park.

According to fire department officials, the FDNY received a call at 12:44 p.m. on April 5 regarding a fire at 97-13 101st Ave. The FDNY deployed 33 units and 145 personnel to the scene and are currently working to extinguish the flames.

The Citizen App tweeted out video of the fire:

 

At this time, it is not known what caused the fire. There are no reported injuries.

 

This is a developing story; check with QNS later for further updates.

FDNY extinguishes two early morning fires in Maspeth and Ridgewood that left 14 people injured
Burning candle sparked fire in Queens home that claims an 8-year-old boy’s life: FDNY
