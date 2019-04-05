Firefighters battling a three-alarm inferno raging through Ozone Park buildings

The FDNY is on scene at a three-alarm fire at a commercial building in Ozone Park.
According to fire department officials, the FDNY received a call at 12:44 p.m. on April 5 regarding a fire at 97-13 101st Ave. The FDNY deployed 33 units and 145 personnel to the scene and are currently working to extinguish the flames.
The Citizen App tweeted out video of the fire:
(Ozone Park, Queens) Two Buildings on Fire — Live video in the app here: https://t.co/KLcczqDjja. #CitizenAppNYC #CitizenApp #ProtectTheWorld pic.twitter.com/LzeQEMVhgk
— Citizen NYC (@CitizenApp_NYC) April 5, 2019
At this time, it is not known what caused the fire. There are no reported injuries.
— Nick Rafter (@NRafter) April 5, 2019
This is a developing story; check with QNS later for further updates.