Firefighters battling a three-alarm inferno raging through Ozone Park buildings

The FDNY is on scene at a three-alarm fire at a commercial building in Ozone Park.

According to fire department officials, the FDNY received a call at 12:44 p.m. on April 5 regarding a fire at 97-13 101st Ave. The FDNY deployed 33 units and 145 personnel to the scene and are currently working to extinguish the flames.

The Citizen App tweeted out video of the fire:

At this time, it is not known what caused the fire. There are no reported injuries.

This is a developing story; check with QNS later for further updates.