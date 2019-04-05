Fumes from HVAC system at Corona elementary school sickens six students: FDNY

Firefighters are investigating the cause of a gas leak at a Corona elementary school that caused six children to feel sick on Friday morning.
At around 10 a.m. on April 5, the FDNY responded to a call at P.S. 143 Louis Armstrong, located at 34-74 113th St., after hearing reports of students breathing in possible fumes. Upon their arrival, six children were experiencing symptoms of illness.
A report from the Citizen app indicated that a gas odor fumes was coming from a utility system. The FDNY confirmed on Twitter that the fumes were coming from the school’s HVAC system.
#FDNY confirms incident 34-74 113 St #Queens is under control and students are reentering building. Source of odor was coming from HVAC system on the roof. 6 total non-life-threatening injuries to civilians reported – 2 refused medical attention, 4 transported to local hospital
The FDNY remained on scene to care for the sick children. No serious injuries have been reported and four children were transported to a local hospital.
#BREAKING: I am aware of and monitoring the incident at @NYCSchools PS 143 in #Corona, where students were evacuated due to an unknown odor this morning. Per the NYPD, six students were affected. EMS treated five of them at the scene and one was taken to a private doctor.
