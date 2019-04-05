Fumes from HVAC system at Corona elementary school sickens six students: FDNY

Firefighters are investigating the cause of a gas leak at a Corona elementary school that caused six children to feel sick on Friday morning.

At around 10 a.m. on April 5, the FDNY responded to a call at P.S. 143 Louis Armstrong, located at 34-74 113th St., after hearing reports of students breathing in possible fumes. Upon their arrival, six children were experiencing symptoms of illness.

A report from the Citizen app indicated that a gas odor fumes was coming from a utility system. The FDNY confirmed on Twitter that the fumes were coming from the school’s HVAC system.

#FDNY confirms incident 34-74 113 St #Queens is under control and students are reentering building. Source of odor was coming from HVAC system on the roof. 6 total non-life-threatening injuries to civilians reported – 2 refused medical attention, 4 transported to local hospital — FDNY (@FDNY) April 5, 2019

The FDNY remained on scene to care for the sick children. No serious injuries have been reported and four children were transported to a local hospital.