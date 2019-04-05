Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Fumes from HVAC system at Corona elementary school sickens six students: FDNY

Photo via Google Maps

Firefighters are investigating the cause of a gas leak at a Corona elementary school that caused six children to feel sick on Friday morning.

At around 10 a.m. on April 5, the FDNY responded to a call at P.S. 143 Louis Armstrong, located at 34-74 113th St., after hearing reports of students breathing in possible fumes. Upon their arrival, six children were experiencing symptoms of illness.

A report from the Citizen app indicated that a gas odor fumes was coming from a utility system. The FDNY confirmed on Twitter that the fumes were coming from the school’s HVAC system.

 

The FDNY remained on scene to care for the sick children. No serious injuries have been reported and four children were transported to a local hospital.

