Queens man who wigged out during Middle Village & Springfield Gardens stickups gets 14 years in federal prison

The Jamaica man who admitted to participating in six armed heists at Queens gas stations and a convenience mart will be spending the next 14 years behind bars.

Sean Jack, 36, pleaded guilty back in July 2018 to federal armed robbery charges and was ordered on April 3 to serve 176 months behind bars, followed by two years probation, U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue announced.

“Six times in two weekends, Sean Jack and his co-defendant terrorized store employees by pointing a gun in their faces,” Donoghue said. “Today’s sentence punishes the defendant for his crimes and should serve as a lesson to others that this office and our law enforcement partners are committed to protecting the community from violent predators.”

Federal prosecutors said Jack and his cohort — Brandon Commack — robbed the six locations between September and October of 2017.

The pattern began on Sept. 24, when they robbed the BP station located at 59-36 Maurice Ave. in Maspeth, the Mobil station at 69-08 Eliot Ave. in Middle Village and the Shell station at 92-10 Astoria Blvd. in East Elmhurst.

Six nights later, on Sept. 30, they robbed the Speedway station located at 134-15 Cross Bay Blvd. in Ozone Park. They then hit two more locations on Oct. 1: the 7-Eleven at 224-01 Merrick Blvd. in Laurelton and the Sunoco station at 243-02 South Conduit Ave. in Springfield Gardens.

In each case, authorities said, the pair entered the business and shopped for various items. When they brought their selections to the counter, one of the suspects then pulled out a firearm and pointed it at a store employee. The other suspect then removed money from the cash register.

Jack and/or his cohort wore a wig during each of the capers in an apparent attempt to conceal their identities, law enforcement sources noted.

Federal agents and the NYPD, in the course of their investigation, identified the getaway vehicle that the suspects used as a Ford Expedition with a large sticker on the rear windshield and a possibly stolen license plate.

Jack was picked up on Oct. 3, 2017 after law enforcement agents spotted him entering the Ford Expedition. During questioning, he confessed to his role in the Middle Village and Springfield Gardens capers.

Commack, meanwhile, was ordered on April 2 to serve a nine-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in August 2018 to federal charges of robbery and brandishing a firearm during crimes of violence.