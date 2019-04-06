Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

Video shows Howard Beach church burglar stealing cash right out of a donation box

Photo via Google Maps/Insets courtesy of NYPD
The two suspects in an April 4 burglary at St. Helen's Church in Howard Beach.

Cops are looking for two people who broke into a Howard Beach church earlier this week and stole money out of donation boxes.

Security video obtained by police shows one of the suspects stealing from a donation stand inside of St. Helen’s Roman Catholic Church, 157-10 83rd St., at about 3 a.m. on April 4.

Law enforcement sources said the two thieves, a black man in his late 30s and a black female in her 40s, broke through the church’s front door and removed $400 from four separate boxes.

The video shows the female burglar tipping over a donation stand near a votive candle display, then reaching through the bottom of the box to pull out dollar bills.

The break-in was later reported to the 106th Precinct.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website, send a direct message on Twitter to @NYPDTips or text 274637 (CRIMES), then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Queens man who wigged out during Middle Village & Springfield Gardens stickups gets 14 years in federal prison
Queens man who wigged out during Middle Village & Springfield Gardens stickups gets 14 years in federal prison
Brooklyn man convicted at second trial of murdering Howard Beach’s Karina Vetrano
Brooklyn man convicted at second trial of murdering Howard Beach’s Karina Vetrano
Popular Stories
'It's just very unnerving'; Bayside residents stunned to learn eight sex offenders were moved into hotel
Starbucks opens its newest location on Francis Lewis Boulevard in Bayside
SEE IT: Thousands of 'Game of Thrones' fans wait for hours to sit in the Iron Throne at Bayside's Fort Totten


Skip to toolbar