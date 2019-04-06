Video shows Howard Beach church burglar stealing cash right out of a donation box

Cops are looking for two people who broke into a Howard Beach church earlier this week and stole money out of donation boxes.

Security video obtained by police shows one of the suspects stealing from a donation stand inside of St. Helen’s Roman Catholic Church, 157-10 83rd St., at about 3 a.m. on April 4.

Law enforcement sources said the two thieves, a black man in his late 30s and a black female in her 40s, broke through the church’s front door and removed $400 from four separate boxes.

The video shows the female burglar tipping over a donation stand near a votive candle display, then reaching through the bottom of the box to pull out dollar bills.

The break-in was later reported to the 106th Precinct.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website, send a direct message on Twitter to @NYPDTips or text 274637 (CRIMES), then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.