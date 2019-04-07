Robber threatens man with a plate of glass to steal his belongings at a Woodside hotel

Police need the public’s help in finding a man who used a glass plate as his weapon of choice to rob a victim at a lodge in Woodside.

Law enforcement sources said the caper occurred at 3:50 a.m. on March 27 inside the Woodside Motel at 65-09 Queens Blvd.

According to authorities, the bandit confronted a 29-year-old man inside the location and threatened to harm him with the glass plate while demanding property. The suspect took the man’s cellphone, debit card and checkbook, then fled in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 108th Precinct; the victim was not injured.

On April 6, the NYPD released a security camera image of the suspect wanted for questioning. Police described him as a black man with a medium build, standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall, who was last seen wearing a red bandana, a black jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website, send a direct message on Twitter to @NYPDTips or text 274637 (CRIMES), then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.