A swank newcomer to Long Island City, The Bond at 46-20 11th St. is a glamorous amalgamation of a crisp design sensibility, comfort and convenience. It contains 42 residences within a deft brick and glass exterior that echoes the district’s industrial not-too-distant past.
Apartment 1C is an elegant two-bedroom/two-bath duplex with a large great room and open kitchen on the lower level. Spacious bedrooms flank the great hall on the floor above and are complemented by ample closet space.
A soaring two-story-high ceiling and large floor-to-ceiling windows are the focus of the great room. The elegant kitchen is outfitted with custom Egger cabinetry, quartz countertops and backsplashes, and Bosch stainless steel appliances. Premium finishes include 5-inch-wide plank oak flooring throughout.
The bathrooms feature Kohler bathtubs and toilets, porcelain tiling, and spacious walk-in showers as well as radiant heated flooring and brushed aluminum fixtures. The home also has a state-of-the-art multi-functional Toshiba heating and cooling system and an in-unit Bosch washer/dryer.
The building is close to the 7, G, E and M trains. The famed MoMA PS1 art museum is literally a block away. Shopping and other attractions line the surrounding streets.
The apartment is priced at $1.61 million; Andy Dimakopoulos and Heath Tucker of at Modern Spaces have the listing.
Listing: 46-20 11th Street, Unit IC | Broker: Modern Spaces GMAP