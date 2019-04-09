College Point students can now apply for scholarship opportunity until April 17

Teenagers in College Point now have the chance to apply for a special scholarship fund to help finance their college education.

Applicants have until April 17 by 5 p.m. to complete and submit a 2019-2020 application for The Karl A. Spahlinger Jr. Scholarship Fund established in 2015 and distributed by the One Point of Light Foundation.

A copy of the application can be downloaded at http://onepointoflightfoundation.blogspot.com.

To be eligible applicants must have permanent residence status in College Point, and accepted as a full-time student at a college, university, or trade school program for the upcoming academic year. Preference will be given to applicants studying engineering or an animal-related field.

The one-year scholarships will help cover the cost of tuition, fees and room and board up to a maximum of $2,500 per year. Scholarship funds are sent directly to the recipient’s school. Scholarships may be renewed on an annual basis provided funds are available and the award recipient meets the conditions outlined in the Scholarship Renewal process.

The Karl A Spahlinger Scholarships will be awarded on the basis of a comprehensive process, including academic merit and demonstrated financial need. Scholarships are awarded without regard to race, color, ethnicity, gender or sexual orientation. Applicants must have permanent residence status in College Point, Queens.

Over a dozen local Queens residents have received scholarships from Spahlinger, a lifelong College Point resident who created the One Point of Light Foundation in 1999.

A graduate of NYU, Spahlinger was an engineer for AT&T and Verizon. He was interested in feeding and housing the homeless, improving educational opportunities for youth, and the care and protection of animals.

For more information, contact Grant Officer Lynne Serpe at lynneserpe.nyc[@]gmail.com with “Scholarship” in the subject header.