Two-car collision near Citi Field in Flushing results in injuries: reports

File photo

Emergency personnel are on scene after two cars collided near Citi Field on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the FDNY, a call came in regarding an auto accident with injuries just outside of Citi Field, located at 123-01 Roosevelt Ave., at 3:08 p.m. on April 9. FDNY and EMS units responded to the location to assist the aided individuals.

A report from the Citizen App indicated that a person was trapped in their car as a result of the crash, however FDNY officials could not confirm this at this time.

The FDNY said that no one has been transported to a hospital as of yet.

