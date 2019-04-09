Woman attacked with box cutter in early morning slashing on Richmond Hill street: cops

Cops are looking for a man who attacked a woman with a box cutter on a South Richmond Hill street early Saturday morning.

Authorities said that at 3:25 a.m. on April 9, a 27-year-old woman was walking eastbound on Liberty Avenue when she was approached by an unknown man.

According to law enforcement sources, the perpetrator proceeded to slash the victim in the head and right arm with a box cutter. Police say that victim did not know her attacker; it’s not yet known what motivated the attack.

The suspect then fled the scene westbound on Liberty Avenue in a dark-colored, four-door sedan, police said.

Officers from the 106th Precinct and EMS responded to the scene. Paramedics transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where she was treated for her injuries.

The 106th Precinct tweeted out the following photo of the suspect:

🚨WANTED🚨The male pictured below is wanted in regards to a slashing, which occurred in front of 112-16 Liberty Avenue on Saturday April 6, 2019 at approximately 330am. Please call 718-845-2261 with any information. Case#2019-584 #800577Tips pic.twitter.com/od0xs3iGE7 — NYPD 106th Precinct (@NYPD106Pct) April 8, 2019

Anyone with information about his identity or whereabouts can call 106th Precinct at 718-845-2261. All calls are kept confidential.