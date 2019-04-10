Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Cops charge suspect in Jackson Heights shooting that they believe may have been drug-related

Photo via Shutterstock

Police arrested a Jackson Heights man in connection to a drug-related shooting that left a man dead on Monday.

Nestor Londono, 49, was charged with manslaughter, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

According to police, at 11:57 a.m. on April 8, police responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot in the vicinity of 88th Street and 37th Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers from the 115th Precinct found 31-year-old Jeffrey Arroyo with a gunshot wound to his chest.

EMS rushed to the scene and took Arroyo to NYC Health and Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead.

Shortly afterward, police took Londono, who was inside of 37-14 88th St., in for questioning. Police believe that the shooting may have been narcotics-related, however they are still investigating the motive.

Londono was ultimately arrested on April 9 and is awaiting arraignment.

