Flushing man pleads guilty to committing sexual attacks on two women at knifepoint in Kissena Park

A Flushing man admitted to committing knifepoint sexual attacks on two women in Kissena Park, Chief Assistant District Attorney John Ryan announced on Wednesday.

Charles Tobin, 31, of Kissena Boulevard pleaded guilty to first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse for two separate attacks on consecutive days in July 2017.

Sentencing was set for May 14, at which time Tobin will be sentenced to 15 years in prison to be followed by 10 years’ post-release supervision.

According to the charges, Tobin held up a 32-year-old woman at knifepoint around 11 p.m. on July 18, 2017, in Kissena Park and demanded money. After the victim gave him cash from her purse, he forced her to perform a sex act and raped her at knifepoint.

In the second incident, Tobin also held a knife to a 17-year-old female jogger around 11 p.m. the following night in the park, according to the charges. When the teenager said that she had no money, Tobin proceeded to force her to perform a sex act as he held a knife to her neck.

“The city’s parks should be a safe place to visit on any day at any time of the day. This defendant, however, made this peaceful green space a terrifying place for women,” said Ryan.