Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

Cyclist in critical condition after being struck by a truck at Maspeth/Woodside border

Photo via Google Maps

A cyclist was critically injured after being hit by a truck at an intersection on the Maspeth/Woodside border on Thursday morning, law enforcement sources reported.

According to police, at 7:40 a.m. on April 11 officers from the 108th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a cyclist hit at the intersection of 69th Street and Maurice Avenue.

Upon their arrival, police found that a man was riding his bike at the location when he was hit by a truck.

EMS rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition.

The truck driver remained at the scene following the collision. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Three men wanted for stealing $18,000 worth of cellphones from 10 Queens stores: cops
Three men wanted for stealing $18,000 worth of cellphones from 10 Queens stores: cops
Motorcycle crash on the Belt Parkway claims off-duty cop’s life in Laurelton: reports
Motorcycle crash on the Belt Parkway claims off-duty cop’s life in Laurelton: reports
Popular Stories
UPDATED: Brother of missing Ridgewood man describes nightmare search of area hospitals
Moving Target? Community board chair says big-box retailer plans to leave Elmhurst for Middle Village
Starbucks opens its newest location on Francis Lewis Boulevard in Bayside


Skip to toolbar