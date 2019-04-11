Cyclist in critical condition after being struck by a truck at Maspeth/Woodside border

A cyclist was critically injured after being hit by a truck at an intersection on the Maspeth/Woodside border on Thursday morning, law enforcement sources reported.

According to police, at 7:40 a.m. on April 11 officers from the 108th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a cyclist hit at the intersection of 69th Street and Maurice Avenue.

Upon their arrival, police found that a man was riding his bike at the location when he was hit by a truck.

EMS rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition.

The truck driver remained at the scene following the collision. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.