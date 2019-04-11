Enjoy over 100 types of international cuisine at the second annual World’s Fare this May

Try over 100 types of cuisine from around the world and enjoy unlimited tastings from over 40 types of craft beer at the second annual World’s Fare, which returns to Citi Field on May 18-19.

This year’s line-up includes food from Wind Rose, a new Korean fusion restaurant from Sung Park, who worked as chef at Jean-Georges and most recently at Brasserie Seoul in Boerum Hill. Guests can also enjoy Latin American fare from Empanada Papa, tacos from mini Mexican chain Oaxaca Taqueria, CBao’s flavorful Asian buns and Caribbean snacks from Tania’s Kitchen.

Gourmet desserts include Better Than Your Mother’s Brown butter cookie. Inspired by the traditional Arabian dessert you won’t find it any where else, the dessert has an orange blossom sweet cheese filling, Crunchy Kataifi and edible gold on top. Returning dessert vendors include Joey Bats Cafe with his signature item, “Pastéis de Nata,” and Delicacy Brigadeiros Craft from Brazil.

Don’t miss out on all of the curated international food vendors, international beer garden, cocktail bars representing different regions of the world, live music and dance and the exciting international shopping pavilion.

Prices start at $19 and Unlimited Beer Tickets start at $49 so don’t wait – purchase your tickets to The World’s Fare 2019 today!

Citi Field is centrally located in New York City with parking and many public transportation options. Check out www.TheWorldsFare.nyc for more information.