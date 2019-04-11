Three men wanted for stealing $18,000 worth of cellphones from 10 Queens stores: cops

Cops are looking for a trio who stolen thousands of dollars worth of cellphones from multiple stores throughout Queens.

According to police, between Dec. 15, 2018 and March 5, 2019, three unknown men entered ten cellphone stores throughout the borough and removed display phones from their security devices. After removing the phones, the suspects would flee in an unknown direction.

In total, the suspects took phones from each store, valued at $18,000. The robberies took place at the following locations:

1:50 p.m. on Dec. 15, 2018 – T-Mobile store located at 256-01 Union Tpke. in Glen Oaks

3:32 p.m. on Dec. 15, 2018 – T-Mobile store located at 198-25 Horace Harding Exwy. in Fresh Meadows

3:50 p.m. on Dec. 15, 2018 – AT&T store located at 194-06 Northern Blvd. in Auburndale

11:36 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2018 – AT&T store located at 205-14 Northern Blvd. in Auburndale

2 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2018 – AT&T store located at 167-13 Union Tpke. in Fresh Meadows

6:15 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2018 – AT&T store located at 107-24 Continental Ave. in Forest Hills

1:05 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2018 – Sprint store located at 134-40 Springfield Blvd. in Springfield Gardens

12:45 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2018 – T-Mobile store located at 70-49 Austin St. in Forest Hills

7:30 p.m. on Feb. 16, 2019 – Sprint store located at 134-40 Springfield Blvd. in Springfield Gardens

3 p.m. on March 5, 2019 – Verizon store located at 150-29 Cross Bay Blvd. in Ozone Park

Police released the following video of two of the suspects:

Cops described the first male suspect as wearing a black knit cap, a dark colored hooded sweater, a black jacket and dark colored pants. The second thief male thief had with a goatee and eye glasses and was last seen wearing a black and gray baseball cap, a blue jacket, blue jeans and dark colored sneakers.

Finally, the third man was last seen wearing a beige knit cap, a yellow vest, a yellow hooded sweater and dark colored pants, authorities noted.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.