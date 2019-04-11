Two exits on Kew Gardens Interchange to undergo repairs starting April 12

The New York State Department of Transportation will close down two exits on the Kew Gardens Interchange during the nights as part of the major traffic hub’s ongoing reconstruction.

Starting the night of April 12, the ramp from southbound Van Wyck Expressway (Exit 7) to westbound Jackie Robinson Parkway and the entrance ramp from westbound Union Turnpike to westbound Grand Central Parkway will close. Repairs will begin at 10 p.m. and will go until 5 a.m. on Mondays through Thursdays nights, and 11 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. The repairs are expected to go until the end of April 2019.

The closures will allow workers to facilitate removal of the old southbound Van Wyck Expressway viaduct. The repairs are a part of Phase III of the ongoing Kew Gardens Interchange project, a years-long endeavor to improve the confluence of the Van Wyck Expressway, the Grand Central Parkway, the Jackie Robinson Parkway and Union Turnpike.

Motorists should follow the signed detours during closures. Should there be inclement weather, the closures will be rescheduled.

For real-time travel information, motorists can check New York state’s official traffic and travel information source, 511NY, before traveling. Call 5-1-1, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app on iTunes or Google Play. The free service allows users to check road conditions, view traffic cameras and link to air and transit information.