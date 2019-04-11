Volunteer ambulance corps in Ridgewood, Glendale and Middle Village merge to better serve communities

Three volunteer ambulance outfits in southwestern Queens are merging to provide uniform service to residents in their communities, it was announced.

Sean Graves from the Ridgewood Volunteer Ambulance Corps told those at the Community Board 5’s April 10 meeting that with so many commonalities between the three organizations, operations would streamlined into one.

“This was an effort undertaken by both parties to ensure the longevity of volunteer ambulance services throughout the community,” Graves said. “We also have the Glendale Volunteer Ambulance Corp. who has come to the table and we are merging with them. As of today the Ridgewood [VAC] owns and operates all three services.”

Graves said that city ambulances in Board 5 are critical since recent incidences of city services taking longer to reach patients in a timely manner.

Community VACs are only meant to be a supplemental service to professional ambulance providers such as through the city, but Graves stressed the importance of having responders at scenes to provide aid regardless.

The three VACs will maintain their individual identities and are currently looking for more volunteers and other forms of support from the community.