Cops investigating deadly shooting during brawl at a Corona street corner

Detectives are looking for the gunman who shot and killed a 26-year-old man following a brawl at a Corona intersection early on Saturday morning.

Police said the shooting occurred at 1:50 a.m. on April 13 at the corner of National Street and Roosevelt Avenue.

Officers from the 110th Precinct responded to the location after receiving a 911 call about shots fired. Upon arriving at the scene, they found the 26-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The New York Post reported that the victim was shot after getting into a physical altercation with a group of people. The suspected shooter is believed to be a man wearing a blue sweatshirt.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

No arrests have been made at this time. Check back later with more details as they become available.