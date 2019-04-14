Detectives seek gunman who shot a man to death in his car on a Queens street

The suspect who shot a 48-year-old man to death in South Jamaica on Saturday morning remains at large, police sources said.

Law enforcement sources said the deadly shooting occurred at about 6 a.m. on April 13 in front of a location on Guy R. Brewer Boulevard between 108th and 109th Avenues.

Officers from the 103rd Precinct responded to a ShotSpotter activation and found the 48-year-old male victim in the passenger’s seat of a bullet-ridden black Nissan Maxima. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and arm.

Paramedics rushed the man to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not yet publicly disclosed his identity, but the New York Daily News, citing police sources, identified him as Shaun Peart.

In all, the Daily News reported, at least six bullets blasted the driver’s side door of the Nissan Maxima, and the window had been completely shattered.

Police sources have yet to disclose a description of the shooter. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

ShotSpotter is a high-tech NYPD program which uses sensors designed to track the location of gunfire throughout the city.