Victoria’s Secrets: We are the champions!

When I started The Queens Courier in my living room with four children, a dream and a prayer, I couldn’t foresee it would grow into 75 media outlets — and that my team of reporters would one day be chosen as the best in the New York City region by the New York Press Association.

It happened this weekend, and I’m bursting with pride and joy!

I’ve always wanted to have a news team that benefits and spotlights the communities we serve, and at the annual Spring Conference in Albany, our editors and reporters were recognized for the great work they do!

Michele Rea, who has led the New York Press Association for decades, brings together all of the statewide community newspapers and websites to learn from speakers at seminars, and to meet to talk with each other about the issues and concerns of the industry.

The two-day event included several breakfasts and luncheons, during which awards were given out to outstanding reporters, columnists, artists, editors and designers for their outstanding work. When it comes to journalism awards in New York, this event is the “Oscars” of our industry.

And we took home over 27 awards. The icing on the cake was to learn that Schneps Media, among all newspaper chains in New York state, was number one in New York City. What an honor! What a great way to recognize my staff’s devotion to the communities we all serve. It’s so sweet to see my tireless team recognized by our peers.

The Spring Conference was held at the Hilton in the Capital District, a neighborhood filled with historic buildings. I had been impressed by the majesty of the State Capital Building and the modernistic Egg, a uniquely iconic building for the performing arts that is part of the Empire State Arts Center.

The Egg is a Lincoln Center concept, and if you visit on May 12, you will be a part of Albany’s gloriously beautiful Tulip Festival, which makes the city a destination.

But for me, I was totally focused at the conference on the seminars looking for new ideas to bring home. To my delight, the best thing I brought home are the awards for my staff’s great work.

The communities in New York City, Long Island and Westchester County are fortunate to have quality media outlets reporting real news that they can trust!