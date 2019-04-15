Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

Bayside man killed after losing control of his motorcycle on a Whitestone road: cops

Photo via Shutterstock

A Bayside man died of his injuries after he was thrown from his motorcycle in Whitestone on Sunday afternoon, police reported.

According to authorities, at 1:42 p.m. on April 14, officers from the 109th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in front of 21-60 Utopia Pkwy., near 22nd Avenue.

Upon their arrival, police found 30-year-old Joseph Calvacca of 35th Avenue in Bayside at the scene, who was unconscious and receiving care from emergency responders.

A preliminary investigation found that Calvacca was riding southbound on Utopia Parkway when he lost control of his 2008 Suzuki motorcycle. He was ejected off of the seat and collided with a parked, unoccupied 2018 Jeep SUV and came to rest on the roadway.

EMS rushed Calvacca to Flushing Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Springfield Gardens man cuffed in fatal shooting of a man on a neighborhood block
Springfield Gardens man cuffed in fatal shooting of a man on a neighborhood block
Cyclist in critical condition after being struck by a truck at Maspeth/Woodside border
Cyclist in critical condition after being struck by a truck at Maspeth/Woodside border
Popular Stories
UPDATED: Brother of missing Ridgewood man describes nightmare search of area hospitals
Moving Target? Community board chair says big-box retailer plans to leave Elmhurst for Middle Village
Woman attacked with box cutter in early morning slashing on Richmond Hill street: cops


Skip to toolbar