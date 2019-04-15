Bayside man killed after losing control of his motorcycle on a Whitestone road: cops

A Bayside man died of his injuries after he was thrown from his motorcycle in Whitestone on Sunday afternoon, police reported.

According to authorities, at 1:42 p.m. on April 14, officers from the 109th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in front of 21-60 Utopia Pkwy., near 22nd Avenue.

Upon their arrival, police found 30-year-old Joseph Calvacca of 35th Avenue in Bayside at the scene, who was unconscious and receiving care from emergency responders.

A preliminary investigation found that Calvacca was riding southbound on Utopia Parkway when he lost control of his 2008 Suzuki motorcycle. He was ejected off of the seat and collided with a parked, unoccupied 2018 Jeep SUV and came to rest on the roadway.

EMS rushed Calvacca to Flushing Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.