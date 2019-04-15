Flushing residents crash plane in Valley Stream and walk away with minor injuries

Three Flushing residents are lucky to be alive after their aircraft crashed into the power lines in Valley Stream on Sunday.

According to the Nassau County Police Department, the crash occurred at 10:14 p.m. on April 14. Reports say that the pilot, 27-year-old Dongl Kim of Flushing, was flying a small Cessna aircraft with Jumwoo Jung, 26, and Hongjoo Na, 29, both of Flushing, from Niagara Falls and when he tried to land at JFK Airport, he redirected to land at Republic Airport in Farmingdale.

Kim attempted to land the plane and missed the runway four times when the plane ran out of fuel. Police said that while attempting to land, the plane struck Revival Outreach Ministries International, located at 215 Hillside Ave., before becoming entangled in power lines at 113 Clarendon Dr.

Na suffered from a minor injury as a result of the crash and was treated at the scene, according to authorities. Kim and Jung did not suffer any injuries.

Police said that Kim had rented the aircraft from the Danny Waizman Flight School and Aircraft Rental. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the crash.