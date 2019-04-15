Queens North Gang Squad busts major drug ring at Ravenswood Houses in Long Island City

Seven alleged drug dealers found themselves in handcuffs on Monday for their alleged roles in a major narcotics ring at the Ravenswood Houses public housing complex in Long Island City.

The District Attorney’s Office identified Jamarl Gilmore, 38, of 35th Avenue in Long Island City, as the ringleader of the outfit. Other main defendants include Donte Wiggins, 38, of Queens Village, Damein Walker, 40, and Gerard Dennis, 26, both of Long Island City. Three other individuals were also arrested.

Upon arresting Wiggins, authorities said, police allegedly recovered a plastic bag full of cocaine from the defendant’s buttocks. Police also made a court-authorized search of Wiggins’ residence and allegedly recovered two .40-caliber semi-automatic handguns, magazines and ammunition.

Chief Assistant District Attorney John M. Ryan announced the arrests on April 15 as part of a year-long investigation, during which Queens North Gang Squad detectives and members of the Queens District Attorney’s Narcotics Investigations Bureau allegedly arranged the sale of cocaine and heroin to undercover police officers.

Agents also gathered intelligence about the ring by listening to conversations between members of the drug ring through an eavesdropping warrant. Using search warrants at eight different locations within Queens County, police allegedly recovered a total of three firearms, high-capacity magazines, nearly 100 rounds of ammunition, cocaine, marijuana and a scale.

“The defendants charged in this case turned a housing complex filled with families and numerous children into an illicit drug emporium,” said Ryan.

Gilmore was charged with first-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and other crimes. The defendant’s case is pending and he faces between 15 and 30 years in prison if convicted. The other defendants are being charged in separate complaints with the criminal sale of a controlled substance and other crimes.