Cirque du Soleil to perform “LUZIA” next to Citi Field in May and June

Photo via Wikipedia Commons

Starting next month, Cirque du Soleil is setting up their big top for a one-of-a-kind show right near Citi Field in Flushing.

From May 3 to June 9, Cirque du Soleil will perform their acclaimed show “LUZIA” next to Citi Field. The show is traveling the world, with performances taking place in Orlando, Florida.

“LUZIA” takes the audience on a surrealistic journey through an imaginary Mexico with grand visual surprises and breathtaking acrobatic performances. The performers bring multiple traditional and modern places, faces and sounds of Mexico to the stage while effortlessly passing from an urban setting to the natural world.

What’s unique to “LUZIA” is that the show incorporates rain into their acrobatic and artist scenes, a first for Cirque du Soleil. The show also incorporates inspiration from Mexico’s fascination with the animal kingdom, which is evident in their traditions and mythology.

Tickets start at $54 and available at cirquedusoleil.com.

