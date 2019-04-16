Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Duo steals merchandise from College Point CVS and threatens worker with knife while fleeing: cops

Photos via Facebook/NYPD 109th Precinct

Cops are looking for a duo who shoplifted items from a College Point pharmacy and pulled a knife on an employee to make their escape.

According to police, at 8:15 a.m. on April 12, an unknown man and woman entered a CVS located at 132-22 14th Ave. Once inside, one of the suspects proceeded to take items from the shelves and conceal them in a bag, while the other attempted to distract the employees.

As they tried to leave the store, they were confronted by a store employee. Police say that the female suspect then pulled out a knife at the employee and fled the scene with assorted items valued at $300 without paying. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

The 109th Precinct posted photos of the suspect on their Facebook page.

Anyone with information about the suspects can call 800-577-TIPS. All calls are kept confidential.

