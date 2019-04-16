Trio of new high-rise buildings coming to downtown Flushing; May meeting will focus on plans

Three 19-story, mixed-use buildings are set to rise in downtown Flushing, and local residents can learn more about the plans at a community meeting next month at the Skyview Center.

The new development built by Flushing Point Holding LLC — Flushing Point Plaza — will be a residential and commercial complex spanning 550,465 square feet with two 19-story apartment buildings and a 19-story hotel at the former site of a warehouse located at 131-02 40th Rd.

The development’s location is convenient, directly across the street from Target and several other stores in the Skyview Parc mall and condo development, according to real estate site New York Yimby. Designed by Angelo and Anthony Ng at Architects’ Studio, the development will be a trio of boxy, glass towers, all connected at the base.

The first residential tower will include a 390-car garage and the second residential tower will host a 112-car garage on the ground floor. The first floor of the hotel will host a lobby and retail space, while the rest of the hotel will provide 472 rooms.

On behalf of Flushing Point Holding LLC, AMC Engineering has prepared a Public Participation Plan to inform the public on upcoming construction that will require groundwater control and dewatering activities in the area.

According to Yan Tong, project manager, at Flushing Point Holding LLC, the Department of Buildings (DOB) approved the construction of the site in 2016.

“We’re doing everything according to the rules. For the excavation we’re hiring professionals and also for the water treatment. Everything was under the guidance and watch of the DEC, DOB and DOT, all of the government agencies,” said Tong.

To implement the proposed project, AMC Engineering has submitted an application to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) on behalf of Flushing Point Holding LLC for dewatering and groundwater pumping operations, which require a New York State Pollution Discharge Elimination System (SPDES) permit.

According to Tong, the old warehouse was within close proximity to the water body (Flushing Creek) where the soil was contaminated.

“We’re doing this as a service to the community because the soil is not as clean as regular soil,” said Tong. “We’ve budgeted over $2 million and all of the soil excavated were disposed at the right facility and treated. After everything is done it’s going to be better for the community.”

At the meeting residents will be informed of the overview of the scope of work, schedules, impacts and the proposed mitigation measures presented by a representative from Flushing Point Holding LLC and AMC Engineering. The first session is open to all residents in the Flushing area near the Flushing Creek.

According to AMC Engineering, community impacts from construction will be temporary in nature. Flushing Point Holding LLC and its contractors (including AMC Engineering and Milestone Construction) propose to control all dust, rodents, noise and vibration during the construction period.

Environmental impacts from construction dewatering will be minimized and closely monitored through water treatment and periodic sampling events of the effluent. The proposed project will provide 278 new dwelling units and 502 new parking spaces for apartment residents, hotel guests, and plaza employees. The redevelopment will also bring in more employment to the community at the hotel and retail stores.

If everything goes smoothly, Tong says, the project is expected to be completed in three years.

The community meeting on Flushing Point Plaza will be held at Queens Library at Flushing, located at 41-17 Main St., on Wednesday, May 1, at 6:30 p.m.

To participate in the permit review process comments may be provided in writing, or by calling Flushing Point Holding LLC, or DEC contacts below for information on meetings, comment period dates, and submitting any oral comments.

To obtain more information about the proposed expansion contact Flushing Point Holding LLC project liaison, Yan Tong, by phone at 858-869-5558; or email: ytong@flushingpoint.us, or visit the document repository at Queens Library at Flushing.