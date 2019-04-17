Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
7-year-old boy dies of injuries after he was hit by a van while crossing the street in Far Rockaway

File photo

A young boy died of his injuries after he was struck by a van and pinned to a school bus in Far Rockaway on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, at around 3 p.m. on April 17, a 7-year-old boy was getting off of a school bus in front of 10-58 Gipson St. When the child attempted to cross the street, he was struck by a van, causing him to be pinned to the school bus.

EMS rushed to the scene and rescued the victim. He was rushed to St. John’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:30 p.m.

The van driver remained at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time.

