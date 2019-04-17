Sentencing delayed in Karina Vetrano murder case, alleged jury misconduct hearing Monday

The Brooklyn man who was convicted of murder in the Karina Vetrano case earlier this month had his sentencing postponed Wednesday.

Defense attorneys for Chanel Lewis argued to set aside his guilty charges amid allegations of jury misconduct during deliberations.

A hearing is scheduled for Monday before Judge Michael Aloise. If the judge upholds the verdict following the hearing, if the judge upholds the verdict the sentencing will be rendered Tuesday.

Lewis, 22, was found guilty of committing the Aug, 2, 2016, murder and sexual assault of 30-year-old Karina Vetrano, who was brutally beaten and choked after going for a job in Spring Creek Park just blocks from her Howard Beach home. Lewis was arrested and charged six months after it occurred, tied to the homicide through DNA evidence. Following his April 1 conviction, Lewis’ attorneys from the Legal Aid Society called it “a complete miscarriage of justice.”

Defense attorney filed a 330.30 motion based on an affidavit from a juror alleging unspecified misconduct during deliberations. Prosecutors claimed they had sworn affidavits from jurors denying the issue.

Judge Aloise ordered prosecutors and defense counsel to refrain from making any statements to the press.

The April 1 murder verdict was reached at the end of Lewis’ second trial, which came nearly five months after a mistrial was declared in the first case just before Thanksgiving 2018 due to a deadlocked jury.

Lewis faces life in prison without parole if he is sentenced Tuesday, April 23.