Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

Suspect breaks into two homes in College Point and runs off with cash: cops

Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Cops are looking for a crook who broke into two College Point homes and took off with cash.

According to police, at 11:40 a.m. on April 8, an unknown man entered a home in the vicinity of Fifth Avenue and 125th Street through an unsecured window. Once inside, the suspect took $500 in cash and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The suspect struck again at 10:40 a.m. on April 12. That morning, the crook entered a home in the vicinity of 126th Street and 14th Avenue through an unsecured rear window. The suspect then took $600 and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Video of the suspect during the second incident was released by police:

The suspect is described as an Asian man in his twenties, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark winter jacket and blue pants.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Mayor plans to build new Kew Gardens jail on site of Queens Detention Complex and municipal parking lot
Mayor plans to build new Kew Gardens jail on site of Queens Detention Complex and municipal parking lot
Cops find dead man floating in the water near the College Point Yacht Club
Cops find dead man floating in the water near the College Point Yacht Club
Popular Stories
Bayside man killed after losing control of his motorcycle on a Whitestone road: cops
Queens men busted moments after burglarizing a Whitestone home in the middle of the night
Glendale homeless shelter protesters take the fight to the landlord’s house and temple


Skip to toolbar