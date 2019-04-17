Suspect breaks into two homes in College Point and runs off with cash: cops

Cops are looking for a crook who broke into two College Point homes and took off with cash.

According to police, at 11:40 a.m. on April 8, an unknown man entered a home in the vicinity of Fifth Avenue and 125th Street through an unsecured window. Once inside, the suspect took $500 in cash and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The suspect struck again at 10:40 a.m. on April 12. That morning, the crook entered a home in the vicinity of 126th Street and 14th Avenue through an unsecured rear window. The suspect then took $600 and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Video of the suspect during the second incident was released by police:

The suspect is described as an Asian man in his twenties, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark winter jacket and blue pants.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.