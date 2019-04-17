It’s finally starting to feel like spring, and with the weather warming up, it’s a perfect time to get out there and re-ignite your house hunting.
This week we’re showing off three great homes throughout Queens: a Bellerose Manor colonial with a private yard that just hit the market, a Fresh Meadows cape with room to grow and and Flushing co-op that is perfect for first-time buyers.
MLS: 3118410
82-14 235 St., Bellerose Manor, NY 11427
Listing Price: $1,350,000
Details: This Bellerose Manor colonial is new to the market and is a great space for potential homebuyers. Features include three bedrooms, two bathrooms (one full, one half), a formal living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, a renovated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, a family room, a finished basement and two-story ceilings throughout. The private backyard offers a patio area and a spacious lawn, perfect for entertaining or enjoying the spring and summer weather.
MLS: 3098855
69-34 184th St., Fresh Meadows, NY 11365
Listing Price: $1,100,000
Details: This Fresh Meadows cape is a great option for families that are looking for a place to settle down. Features include four bedrooms, three bathrooms (two full, one half), a formal living room, an eat-in kitchen, a finished basement with laundry, and a private driveway. The private yard offers a spacious deck and in-ground pool, making it the ideal space to entertain during the hot summer months.
For more information, contact listing agent Maria Tsiolas at 516-655-5405.
MLS: 3113718
170-06 Crocheron Ave. 1D, Flushing, NY 11358
Listing Price: $268,888
Details: This corner co-op in Flushing is a great option for a first home. Features include one bedroom, one bathroom, a living room/dining room combo, a kitchen, hardwood floors and a large veranda with a deck for those warm summer days. The co-op is also nearby the Long Island Rail Road and local shops.
For more information, contact listing agent Kathleen McCarthy at 516-790-2195.
