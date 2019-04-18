Detectives seek gunman who shot a man multiple times on a Long Island City street

Police are looking for the gunman who shot a man multiple times on the street in Long Island City earlier this week.

Law enforcement sources said that that the shooter pulled out a gun and shot a 32-year-old man in the left arm and torso at about 5:38 p.m. on April 16 in the area of 35th Avenue and 21st Street.

Officers from the 114th Precinct and EMS units responded to the scene. Paramedics brought the victim to a local hospital, where he’s listed in stable condition.

On April 18, the NYPD released an image of the suspect wanted for questioning, who’s described as a black man believed to be 25 years of age with facial hair, standing 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, and on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.