Crook breaks into Korean restaurant in Flushing and takes off with cash: cops

Cops are looking for a crook who broke into a Flushing restaurant and stole money from the safe.

According to authorities, at 3 a.m. on April 13, an unknown individual entered SSAM Meat House, located at 171-03 Northern Blvd., after business hours. Once inside, the suspect went into the basement of the building and removed $350 from a safe.

The suspect then fled the scene to parts unknown.

The 109th Precinct tweeted out a photo of the suspect:

🚨WANTED🚨The individual pictured below is wanted for a Commercial Burglary that occurred on 4/13/19 inside of SSAM MeatHouse located at 171-03 Northern Blvd in the @NYPD109Pct. Once inside the individual removed 💵. #800577TIPS #YourCityYourCall @NYPDQueensNorth pic.twitter.com/eOPSsWeaFZ — NYPD 109th Precinct (@NYPD109Pct) April 19, 2019

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call 800-577-TIPS. All calls are kept confidential.