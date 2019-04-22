Brooklyn man cuffed moments after robbing woman of cash at a Ridgewood bank ATM

Cops picked up a Brooklyn man on Saturday afternoon moments after he robbed a woman as she deposited cash into an ATM at a bank in Ridgewood.

Law enforcement sources said Josiah Bryant, 19, of Madison Street accosted the woman inside the Bank of America located at 59-01 Myrtle Ave. at about 2:10 p.m. on April 20.

According to authorities, Bryant allegedly pushed the woman away from the ATM she was using and grabbed $900 in cash that she was attempting to deposit. He then exited the bank and fled southbound along George Street.

Officers from the 104th Precinct responded to the incident; the victim was not seriously hurt.

During a search of the surrounding area, police officers picked up Bryant about 20 minutes later, with the stolen cash in his possession, in front of a home on George Street near Cypress Avenue.

Bryant faces charges of third-degree robbery, grand larceny and criminal trespassing.

It was the second time that Bryant was arrested last week. According to court records, he was arrested on April 14 on a criminal mischief charge and released without bail.

Court records also noted that he had been arrested in three prior Queens criminal cases dating back to November 2018. The charges included grand larceny, petit larceny and criminal mischief. In each instance, he was released on his own recognizance following arraignment.

Regarding the April 20 robbery, Bryant was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court the following day before Judge Lenora Gerald, who released him without bail. He’s scheduled to return to court on April 30.