Queens state Senator Ramos endorses Cabán for Queens district attorney

State Senator Jessica Ramos endorsed Tiffany Cabán for Queens District Attorney on Monday, claiming that the ethnic communities in Queens have suffered under the injustice at the hands of the courts and that Cabán could be the antidote.

According to Ramos, the people of her district have been victimized under policy following the War on Drugs and that the people of Corona and Jackson Heights need one of their own in the seat that comes up for grabs on June 25.

“I grew up in a very different Queens than the one we call home today. Jackson Heights was dubbed the cocaine capital of the world by the Daily News when I was a little girl,” Ramos said at the press conference on Monday at Corona Plaza. “Every day, I saw the mass incarceration that went on right here regularly.”

Ramos’ father helped start an organization that aided visitations for Columbian immigrants in prison who had no family in the United States and said the issues regarding criminal justice reform are personal.

“I believe that the person shaping our criminal justice system should understand the stories of our most vulnerable neighbors,” Ramos continued. “For years, our courts have been in hands of someone who has perpetuated systemic injustice against our community and this election is our chance to put the power back in the hands of our community.”

Cabán is running to end criminalization of sex work, treat drug abuse as a medical issue and is opposed to the construction of any new jails.

“I see in the senator the ultimate partner and ally,” Cabán said. “We have a once in a generation opportunity to center community voices in our policy making and making sure those policies have the intended impacts and that we are getting the kind of justice our communities deserve.”

Cabán will go up against Borough President Melinda Katz, Councilman Rory Lancman, retired Supreme Court Judge Gregory Lasak, Mina Malik, Jose Nieves and Betty Lugo.

Sitting DA Richard Brown announced his intention to not seek re-election in late 2018 before stepping down in March due to complications with Parkinson’s disease.

He has held the seat for 27 years and Brown’s Chief Assistant John Ryan is now leading the office in the interim.