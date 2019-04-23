Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

Suspect who allegedly slashed woman’s face during Ridgewood dispute remains locked up

Photo via Shutterstock

A Bronx man remains behind bars for allegedly attacking a woman with a razor blade during a dispute in Ridgewood last week, law enforcement sources said.

Andres Idelfonso, 25, was brought in on charges of first- and second-degree assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to charges, between 4:15 and 4:30 p.m. on April 16, a woman was in a physical altercation with a third party in front of a storefront on Myrtle Avenue near Summerfield Street, when Idelfonso allegedly approached her and sliced her face with a razor blade.

The victim suffered a laceration from the top left side of her forehead to her eye. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where she received 40 stitches.

Members of the 104th Precinct Detective Squad picked up Idelfonso two days later on April 18 as a result of their investigation. At this time, it is not known if there was a prior relationship between Idelfonso and the victim.

Court records noted that Idelfonso remains incarcerated on $50,000 bail or bond, and is due to return to court on May 3.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Popular Stories
Queens men busted moments after burglarizing a Whitestone home in the middle of the night
Two thieves who swiped packages from doorsteps across northeast Queens busted in Bellerose
NYC Transit planning a Queens bus route shake-up after decades of stagnation


Skip to toolbar