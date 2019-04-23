Suspect who allegedly slashed woman’s face during Ridgewood dispute remains locked up

A Bronx man remains behind bars for allegedly attacking a woman with a razor blade during a dispute in Ridgewood last week, law enforcement sources said.

Andres Idelfonso, 25, was brought in on charges of first- and second-degree assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to charges, between 4:15 and 4:30 p.m. on April 16, a woman was in a physical altercation with a third party in front of a storefront on Myrtle Avenue near Summerfield Street, when Idelfonso allegedly approached her and sliced her face with a razor blade.

The victim suffered a laceration from the top left side of her forehead to her eye. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where she received 40 stitches.

Members of the 104th Precinct Detective Squad picked up Idelfonso two days later on April 18 as a result of their investigation. At this time, it is not known if there was a prior relationship between Idelfonso and the victim.

Court records noted that Idelfonso remains incarcerated on $50,000 bail or bond, and is due to return to court on May 3.