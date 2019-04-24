South African and Cantonese cuisine join the roster at second annual World’s Fare coming to Citi Field

The second annual World’s Fare is returning to Citi Field May 18 and 19 with 100+ food vendors available from all over the world and unlimited tastings of over 40 types of craft beer.

This year, the festival welcomes new vendors such as South African Jaa Dijo Dom, which will be serving authentic street food Bunny Chow and Peri Peri Chicken Wings. Also new this year is Cantonese food vendor Meta Asian Chicken – pass by their booth for stir fried spicy rice cakes (with a vegetarian option available!).

For your sweet tooth, Recolte Bakery will be on site with their amazing Japanese-inspired tarts and Keki’s bouncy cakes will delight you with their delicious flavors.

Get you tickets now to experience the best international food vendors, international beer garden, cocktail bars representing different regions of the world, live music and dance, and the newly added international shopping pavilion. Prices start at $23 and Unlimited Beer Tickets start at $49 so don’t wait – get your tickets to The World’s Fare 2019 today!

Citi Field is centrally located in New York City with parking and many public transportation options. Check out www.TheWorldsFare.nyc for more information.