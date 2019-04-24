SummerStage 2019 to bring a variety of shows to Long Island City, Springfield Gardens and Flushing Meadows-Corona Park

The CityParks Foundation has officially announced the line-up for SummerStage 2019, which offers over 100 shows that will take place throughout the city’s public parks, including some in Queens.

Starting June 1, New York City residents can enjoy free performances from 200 renowned artists and rising stars from around the world at local neighborhood parks. Queens residents in particular will enjoy indie-rock, hip-hop, Latin, jazz, R&B, salsa, opera, contemporary dance and spoken word performances in June and July.

“This season’s lineup is thoughtfully curated to celebrate community across all five boroughs by bringing distinctly New York artists to neighborhoods where they have personal history. The Festival also acts as a platform for global talent to perform for New Yorkers, and a place to see some of the most diverse and exciting talent around,” said Erika Elliott, Executive Artistic Director of City Parks Foundation.

Events in Queens will kick off on June 17 at Socrates Sculpture Park in Long Island City. At 7 p.m. that night, The Metropolitan Opera will perform as a part of their summer recital series and will feature Leah Hawkins, Mario Bahg, Joseph Lim, and Dimitri Dover.

The following week on June 23 at 7 p.m., Sheila E. and Musiq Soulchild will swing by Flushing Meadows–Corona Park, billed as the “Only In Queens Festival.”

Springfield Park in Springfield Gardens will host three shows on July 5, 6 and 7. On July 5, The Mighty Sparrow and CASYM Steel Orchestra will team up to put on an unforgettable night of calypso starting at 7 p.m.

On July 6, Ralph McDaniels & Friends Soul Jam will rock out with Blue Magic and DJ Hollywood at 6 p.m. On July 7, SummerStage is partnering with the Afro-Latino Festival to bring Tabou Combo, Lakou Mizik and DJ Sabine Blaizin to the stage at 6 p.m.

For three nights, SummerStage is partnering with LAMC to bring performances the Queensbridge Park in Long Island City. On July 11, Aterciopelados, Diamente Electrico and DJ Dayansita will set the mood

The following night, flamenco group A Palo Seco will take the stage and dance the night away starting at 7 p.m. SummerStage will also partner with Cosquin Rock to bring Leon Gieco, Kevin Johansen, El Mato, Silvina Moreno and Juan Ingaramo to the stage at 6 p.m. on July 13.

On July 14, Avery*Sunshine will round out the Queensbridge Park performances at 7 p.m. with a night of her neo-soul hits.

For a full list of events, visit the CityParks Foundation website.